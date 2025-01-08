Lohri 2025 Date And Time: When And Why Is It Celebrated? How Is It Differnt From Makar Sankranti? All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Lohri 2025 date and time: Given the importance of in India's economic growth, the harvest season holds immense significance across cultures prevalent in the country. Lohri, which marks the harvest of the rabi and the end of winter days, is celebrated with huge fervour in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and other states.

The festival is celebrated with immense joy and fervour across many Indian states, especially because of its significance as a harvest festival.



Lohri 2025 date and time: When will Lohri be celebrated this year?

This year, the Lohri festival will be celebrated on January 13. The festival coincides with Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and other festivals celebrated on the same day.



Lohri 2025 time

Lohri is celebrated on January 13. Every year, it takes place on the evening before Makar Sankranti. On the night of January 13, people will light a bonfire and offer sesame seeds, jaggery, peanuts, Rewari, and corn while singing Lohri songs.

Lohri 2025: How is different from Makar Sankranti?

Lohri and Makar Sankranti are both harvest festival, but they are celebrated in different regions of India in different ways.

Lohri 2025: Why is it celebrated?

Lohri is celebrated to mark the end of the sowing season of winter crops. With this festival, people pray for a good harvest season. The celebration involves praying to the Sun God (Surya Devta) and Fire god (agni dev) for agricultural prosperity and abundant harvesting of crops.



Additionally, the festival is also important for newly married couple or for a newborn child in the family, as all the members of the family celebrate their fist Lohri. The festival is also linked with the legend of Dulla Bhatti, who was famous for his bravery and kind gestures in Punjab. According to folklore, Dulla Bhatti used to help the oppressed and rescue girls from being sold into the slavery.



The story of Dulla Bhatti's bravery is relived every year during Lohri when people celebrate the festival by singing the songs eulogising his story of courage and kindness.