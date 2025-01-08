The Rocky Relationship Between Switzerland And The European Union
(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
The Swiss president, Viola Amherd, would like to seal a deal by the end of the year to update relations with the European Union.
This content was published on
November 26, 2024 - 11:16
1 minute
Julie worked as a radio reporter for BBC and independent Radio all over the UK before joining swissinfo's predecessor, Swiss Radio International, as a producer. After attending film school, Julie worked as an independent filmmaker before coming to swissinfo in 2001.
More from this auth
Multimed
Deutsch
de
Das schwierige Verhältnis zwischen der Schweiz und der Europäischen Union
Read more: Das schwierige Verhältnis zwischen der Schweiz und der Europäischen Unio
Français
fr
Les relations difficiles entre la Suisse et l'Union européenne
Read more: Les relations difficiles entre la Suisse et l'Union européenn
Italiano
it
Le accidentate relazioni tra la Svizzera e l'UE
Read more: Le accidentate relazioni tra la Svizzera e l'U
日本語
ja
スイスの内憂外患 こじれる対EU条約交渉
Read more: スイスの内憂外患 こじれる対EU条約交
中文
zh
瑞士与欧盟:“近情情怯”要多久?
Read more: 瑞士与欧盟:“近情情怯”要多久
The bilateral treaty framework between Switzerland and the EU has been continuously developed over the decades, but negotiations collapsed in 2021, when
the
Swiss government rejectedExternal link
the proposed Swiss-EU institutional framework agreement.
Attempts to reach
a new
agreement foundered over concerns about Swiss sovereignty and the free movement of people agreement, one of the four basic freedoms on which the European Union is built. The Swiss government has now
proposed a
package of new and revised cooperation and market access agreements.
But the EU deal faces stiff opposition from right and left-wing parties in Switzerland, who could organise referendums against any new legislation. This video takes a closer look at the complex relationship between the Alpine state and the EU.
External Content
MENAFN08012025000210011054ID1109068499
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.