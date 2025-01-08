Aroundtheclock Communications (ATC) Group Appoints Rizk Naifeh As Chairman

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, 08 January 2025: Marking a new milestone in his extensive career in communications in the Middle East, the Board of Directors of AroundtheClock Communications (ATC) Group has appointed co-founder and shareholder Rizk Naifeh as Chairman after over 6 years of successful tenure in his role as Chief Executive Officer.

The announcement comes in recognition of Naifeh's valuable contributions to the Group, especially his role in establishing the ATC brand and growing it into an award-winning agency to become one of the most dynamic integrated communications companies in the UAE, with prestigious clients that span the economic spectrum.

Before co-founding ATC, Naifeh had spent over 16 years at MCN IPG Middle East Communications Network in a multitude of key roles, the last of which was Executive Vice President. Armed by his robust experience and bold approach to communications, Naifeh decided to kick off ATC in 2018 - a promising independent communication agency – and has succeeded in turning it into a well-respected player in one of the most competitive markets in the world, with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Beirut.

In his new role as Chairman, Naifeh will oversee ATC Group's expansion plan in the region with new offices set to open in 2025 in Egypt and KSA. Together with ATC's multitalented team, Naifeh will offer clients a 360-degree portfolio of services covering all communications verticals ranging from creative and social media, to media buying, event management, public relations, e-sports and other disciplines.