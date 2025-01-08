ALECSO Conference Issues 'Doha Declaration' To Enhance Joint Arab Action In Education

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar has chaired the 14th session of the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) for Arab Ministers of Education, held under the title,“Inclusive Education and Empowering Teachers: A Strategic Vision for Education in the Arab World.”

The conference was organised by ALECSO in partnership with Qatar's of Education and Higher Education, as well as Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture, and Science.

In her opening speech, of Education and Higher Education and Chairperson of Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture, and Science, H E Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed Al Khater, highlighted numerous challenges faced by the education sector worldwide, including in Arab countries. She acknowledged the notable progress made since beginning of millennium in improving academic achievement and ensuring equal access to formal education.

Minister Plenipotentiary and Director of the Education Department at the Arab League H E Dr. Faraj Al Ajmi; Minister of National Education, Preschool, and Sports of the Kingdom of Morocco, H E Mohamed Saad Berrada also addressed the event.

The conference culminated in the issuance of the“Doha Declaration,” which reaffirmed commitment to the principles and practical guidelines for advancing education systems across the Arab world. The declaration emphasized fostering more just and prosperous societies and underscored the significance of enhancing joint Arab action in education to drive transformative changes in the region's education systems.

The“Doha Declaration” outlined several key recommendations, including the development of national policies that promote inclusive education and ensure the integration of all groups. It called for consolidating national and regional efforts to guarantee the continuity of education during emergencies and crises. The declaration also stressed the importance of implementing comprehensive teacher training programs to enhance their skills continuously while improving their economic and social conditions.

Additionally, the declaration highlighted the need to invest in the technological infrastructure required for digital education, ensuring its accessibility across all regions to bridge the digital divide. It urged the establishment of specialized programs to support education in emergency situations and the creation of innovative solutions to maintain the continuity of the educational process.

The declaration called for greater cooperation among Arab countries and partnerships with regional and international institutions to leverage successful experiences.

It urged an increase in financial allocations to the education sector and ensuring the sustainability of educational projects to achieve inclusive education. Moreover, it advocated for supporting scientific research in education, developing comprehensive evaluation systems to enhance the quality and outcomes of education, and updating curricula to align with modern demands and labor market requirements while fostering creativity and innovation.

Classroom and extracurricular programs were also addressed, with a focus on promoting the values of citizenship, tolerance, national identity, and Arab heritage. Furthermore, the declaration encouraged the integration of technical subjects into general education to nurture students' personalities, refine their talents, and enhance their innovative abilities.

In his closing remarks at the three-day conference, Director-General of ALECSO, H E Dr. Mohamed Ould Amar emphasized the critical nature of the topics discussed by participants in tackling the pressing challenges facing education in the Arab world. He noted that the sessions covered essential themes, including achieving comprehensive education to ensure inclusivity and empowering teachers to address students' needs in evolving educational contexts.

Ould Amar highlighted that the success of education is inherently linked to empowering teachers by equipping them with the necessary knowledge and tools to deliver a holistic educational experience.

He expressed profound gratitude to Qatar for hosting and organizing the conference, acknowledging its pioneering role in supporting education and development initiatives across the Arab world. He also extended his appreciation to the participating ministers and delegations for their commitment to enhancing education systems and shaping a brighter future for upcoming generations.

He further acknowledged the presence and support of international organizations and federations at the conference, considering this collaboration a vital step towards achieving sustainable development goals in the education sector.

At the conclusion of the conference, the ALECSO Awards for Excellence in Education were presented to the Ministers of Education and Heads of Delegations from participating Arab countries. It was also announced that the 15th ALECSO Conference of Arab Ministers of Education will be hosted by Libya.