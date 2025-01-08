Seatrade Maritime Qatar Conference And Exhibition To Be Held In February

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of of H E Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani, Qatar will host the Seatrade Maritime Qatar and Exhibition, one of the world's leading events in the maritime industry. The inaugural edition will be held in Doha at the Sheraton Grand Doha Resort and Hotel on February 4 and 5, 2025.

The conference and Exhibition, hosted by the of Transport and organised by Seatrade Maritime in partnership with Mwani Qatar, Founding Strategic Partner, will bring together industry experts, decision-makers and shipping companies, governmental and semi-governmental entities as well as innovators in the fields of technology, energy, finance, investment and services.

The two-day event will address a variety of critical topics in the fields of maritime transport, such as digitisation and sustainability in the maritime sector, safe and sustainable shipping, energy transition and the role of LNG, financing advanced and environmentally friendly fleets of the future, among other topics.

MOT's Public Relations and Communication Department Director, Lolan Abdulaziz Al Jassim, said:“The Ministry's hosting and sponsoring the Seatrade Maritime Qatar will contribute to supporting its strategic plans towards developing Qatar's maritime transportation sector.

"The event is featuring renowned decision-makers, company heads and international experts in the areas of ports and maritime navigation, in addition to highlighting the best global technologies of the maritime transportation industry that our national companies can use in a way that contributes to developing that sector.”

Among the prominent speakers who have confirmed their participation are: Capt Abdulaziz Al Yafei, EVP, Mwani Qatar; Chris Kirton, Managing Director, International Tanker Management; Japhet Lazarus Simon, QTerminals' Sustainability Director - ESG Strategy; Dr Salem Al Naemi, President of University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST); Asmae Abdulaziz Mirzaei, IT Manager, Mwani Qatar, Francesco Calanca, Senior Director Marine Operations – Middle East Offshore, McDermott International; Krishnan Subramaniam FICS, International Vice Chairman of the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers (ICS): Panos Mitrou, Global Gas Segment Director, Lloyds Register; Morten Wedel Jorgensen, Group Senior Director, Strategy & Corporate Development, V Group and Julian Panter, CEO, Smartsea among others.

Marketing and Public Relations Manager at Mwani Qatar and Chairman of the conference and exhibition organising committee Hamad Ali Al Ansari said:“ This event provides a valuable opportunity to strengthen collaboration with both government and private sectors while exploring cutting-edge innovations and technologies that are shaping the future of the maritime industry. It aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030 and reinforces Qatar's position as a global leader in the maritime transport sector.”

Seatrade Maritime Group Director, Chris Morley commented:“Seatrade Maritime has been bringing together the maritime community at events across the globe. Seatrade Maritime Qatar is the latest conference and exhibition to join the international portfolio and is sure to be as successful as others including Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East; Saudi Maritime & Logistics Congress; Seatrade Maritime Crew Connect Global and CMA Shipping.”