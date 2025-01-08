Russians remove anti-Soviet monuments, register soviet-era memorials in Luhansk region

(MENAFN) The Russians are removing anti-Soviet monuments while also placing Soviet-era memorials that are still widely scattered around the Luhansk region into a special register. According to Ukrinform, the Center for National Resistance reported this.



"The Russians are actively marking the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine with monuments dedicated to those who introduced the Soviet system there and destroyed everything Ukrainian. Moreover, they have created a so-called register of objects of cultural heritage of ‘federal significance,” the report reads.



It is mentioned that the latter want to "perpetuate" the memory of Soviet army political instructors who were in charge of carrying out Stalin's philanthropic policies both within the army and among the local populace.



In Luhansk, the invaders also destroyed the monuments honoring the victims of the Holodomor and Stalinist persecution. They assert that these are "hoax monuments" and that the villagers, whose sentiments were hurt, requested that they be demolished.



