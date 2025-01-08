Global cooperation faces challenges amid rising geopolitical tensions

(MENAFN) The World Economic Forum (WEF) highlighted the fragile state of international collaboration on Tuesday, citing escalating political conflicts in the Middle East, Ukraine, and Sudan as significant barriers.



According to the WEF’s Global Cooperation Barometer 2025, developed with consulting firm McKinsey & Company, progress in global cooperation has stagnated.



While geopolitical instability has hindered collaboration, the report noted areas of optimism in climate finance, trade, and innovation, where momentum continues to grow.



The impasse in global cooperation poses serious risks to the global economy and populations worldwide.



“This stagnation comes at a time when the past year is expected to be the hottest on record, the global economy is unusually fragile, and global security faces unprecedented challenges,” the report warned.



It also criticized major international organizations for their limited success in preventing wars and conflicts.



The report emphasized the need for world leaders to adopt unconventional and adaptive approaches to foster collaboration.



“Flexibility and a shift toward cooperative strategies can deliver tangible outcomes, rebuild trust, and create a positive feedback loop where confidence in collaboration strengthens and opens doors for further shared solutions,” it concluded.

MENAFN08012025000045016755ID1109066380