Turkey plans robust economic cooperation for Syria’s reconstruction

(MENAFN) Turkey has expressed a commitment to deep economic collaboration in rebuilding Syria following the collapse of the 61-year Baath in December 2024, which left the nation grappling with severe economic and infrastructural challenges.



Turkish Trade Omer Bolat convened with representatives from trade chambers, industrialist associations, and economic-focused NGOs to address strategies for reconstructing Syria and revitalizing its and trade, the of Trade announced on Tuesday.



The meeting prioritized establishing a sustainable state structure, along with restoring peace and security in Syria.



The ministry emphasized that strong partnerships between Turkey and Syria are essential for fostering political and economic stability in the aftermath of the 13-year civil war.



Bashar al-Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on December 8, 2024, after anti-regime forces took control of Damascus, effectively ending the Baath Party’s decades-long rule.



Years of conflict, including regime-led attacks aimed at retaining power, devastated Syria’s infrastructure and economy. The civil war, which began in 2011, severely hindered development, displaced 6 million people abroad and 7 million internally, and destroyed countless homes, businesses, schools, and vital utilities such as electricity.

