United Kingdom food cost inflation hits nine-month high in December

(MENAFN) Food price inflation in the UK climbed to 3.7 percent in December, its steepest increase since March, according to Kantar’s latest data released on Tuesday.



The jump from 2.6 percent in November significantly boosted supermarket sales during the holiday season, with households spending an average of £460 on groceries to take home.



In the four weeks ending December 29, sales at major supermarket chains rose by 2.1 percent compared to the same period a year earlier. However, this growth was primarily driven by higher food prices rather than an uptick in the quantity of goods purchased.



Fraser McKevitt, Kantar’s head of retail and consumer insight, characterized the season as "solid" for retailers.



"For the first time ever, sales exceeded £13 billion in December, demonstrating a strong festive spirit and consumer willingness to spend," McKevitt noted.



The surge in food price inflation was largely attributed to cost increases in categories like confectionery, skincare products, and juices.



Despite the rising prices, shoppers displayed a preference for higher-end items, as sales of branded goods increased by 4.2 percent, and premium own-label ranges experienced an impressive 14.6 percent growth.

