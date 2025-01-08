Invaders Waging Aggressive War Of Memorials In Temporarily Occupied Luhansk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russians are putting Soviet-era memorials widely remaining in place across Luhansk region into a special register and at the same time demolishing anti-Soviet monuments.

This was reported by the Center for National Resistance , Ukrinform reports.

"The Russians are actively marking the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine with monuments dedicated to those who introduced the Soviet system there and destroyed everything Ukrainian. Moreover, they have created a so-called register of objects of cultural heritage of 'federal significance,” the report says.

It is noted that the latter aim to "perpetuate" the memory of political instructors in the Soviet army, who were responsible for implementing Stalin's misanthropic policy not only in the army, but also among the local population.

At the same time, the invaders demolished the memorials of the victims of Stalinist repression and Victims of the Holodomor in Luhansk. They claim that these are "hoax monuments" and that the demolition came at the request of locals, whose feelings were offended.

"Due to their intransigence, the Russians hate everything Ukrainian and Ukraine as such so they aim to destroy even our memory. We can only stop this genocide together," the Center for National Resistance emphasizes.

