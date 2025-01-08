Education And Science: Ukrainian, Bulgarian Ministers Sign Cooperation Agreement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi of Ukraine and his Bulgarian counterpart Galin Tsokov signed a cooperation and exchange agreement.

Lisovyi reported this on , Ukrinform saw.

"The first international agreement of 2025. Today, we signed a new protocol on cooperation and exchanges with the Minister of Education and Science of Bulgaria," Lisovyi noted.

According to the minister, the document lays the foundations for cooperation for the next four years in the areas of academic mobility of students and researchers; advanced training and exchanges of teachers in Ukraine and Bulgaria; support for students representing national minorities and ensuring their right to study their native language at all educational levels in municipal institutions of general secondary education in Ukraine and Bulgaria; direct cooperation between higher education facilities of both countries within the framework of the Erasmus+, Horizon Europe, and other European Union programs.

Lisovyi said he had invited Tsokov to visit the Ukrainian capital to continue the dialogue, as well as to see how educational and research facilities operate amid a full-scale war.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to Minister Lisovyi, the state budget has allocated more than UAH 14 billion in subventions for the implementation of key reforms in the educational sector in 2025.