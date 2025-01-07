The Quantum Revolution. How Quantum Computing Will Transform The Global Economy In The Next Decade

(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) The Quantum Revolution. How Quantum Computing Will Transform the Global in the Next Decade



SEATTLE, WA, Jan 8, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - In just a few short years, the next seismic shift in the global economy could come from a that's still unfamiliar to most: quantum computing.



Sean Brehm, founder and CEO of CrowdPoint Technologies, believes quantum computing is poised to become the foundation of the modern economy. Speaking on Yahoo Finance's Warrior Money podcast with hosts Patrick Murphy and Dan Kunze, Brehm emphasizes the profound implications of quantum innovation.“The company that dominates quantum computing will influence the global economy for the next 100 years,” Brehm declares.“At least 50 years.”

At its core, quantum computing harnesses the laws of quantum mechanics to solve problems far faster than classical computers ever could. But beyond speed, it's the technology's potential to redefine industries-ranging from finance and healthcare to national security-that positions it as a game-changer.

Brehm offers a compelling analogy to illustrate the importance of this shift.“What the average investor needs to know is the difference between data and information,” he explains.“Data, like oil, is just a dead lumpy dinosaur. Until it's refined by some petroleum engineers, it just stays data... The whole purpose for quantum is to surface information faster from the data.”

In this quantum-driven future, data processing will transcend its current limitations, fundamentally transforming how businesses and governments extract actionable insights.“When you get into quantum space, you'll be able to have a conversation with the data and be able to get your answers sooner, faster, and more intelligible,” Brehm adds.

Brehm likens the current stage of quantum computing to the early days of the internet in the 1990s. Back then, many struggled to grasp the potential of the World Wide Web-until it exploded into the mainstream, creating unprecedented opportunities for investors who were ahead of the curve. He warns that the same pattern is unfolding now with quantum technology.“Overnight, things are going to change,” Brehm says.“History is repeating itself.”

For investors, this is a wake-up call. Quantum computing isn't just another technological trend-it's the foundation for a new era of global innovation. And for those who hesitate, Brehm suggests, the regret of missing out may mirror the feelings of those who ignored the early internet boom.

Beyond investment opportunities, quantum computing also offers a unique avenue for professionals with adaptive mindsets. Drawing from his own experience as a former airborne ranger qualified infantry officer, Brehm highlights why military veterans are particularly suited for careers in quantum technology.

“The hardest part about this is you constantly have to learn because it's evolving so fast,” Brehm explains.“That's why I think military officers are going to excel in this environment-because it is evolving, and we're used to evolving.”

Brehm's insights underscore the urgency for action-not just from investors, but from innovators, entrepreneurs, and policymakers alike. The rapid evolution of quantum technology is already reshaping capital markets, providing fertile ground for startups to thrive.

In his discussion with Murphy and Kunze, Brehm paints a compelling vision of the quantum future. The question is not whether quantum computing will transform the global economy-it's how soon, and who will lead the charge.

