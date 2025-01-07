Al Jazeera Media Institute To Host Second Annual AI Conference

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Al Jazeera Institute will hold the second edition of the Al Jazeera Artificial Intelligence in Media Conference, on January 11-12 at Grand Sheraton Doha.

The aims to discuss the latest developments in artificial intelligence (AI) and their impact on the media industry, and showcase advanced applications that contribute to verifying news, analysing data, and enhancing media production, reflecting the important role of in shaping the contours of modern journalism.

Through this conference, the institute aims to create a space for meaningful dialogue between technology experts and media organisations on the responsible and effective use of AI, ensuring that core journalistic values are preserved while adapting to technological advancements.

“We want to ensure the preservation of core journalistic values and adapt to technological developments,” said Al Jazeera Media Institute director Eman al-Amri.“The conference provides an opportunity to blend in-depth discussions with practical application. It features scientific sessions and debates on the ethical and professional challenges related to the use of artificial intelligence.”

The Artificial Intelligence in Media Conference includes dialogue sessions and specialised workshops, bringing together global experts, along with speakers from leading technology companies such as Microsoft, Google, IBM, and Cisco.

Conference sessions will focus on exploring the latest intelligent tools used in news gathering and verification, detecting deepfakes, and presenting successful Arab and global experiences in employing AI in journalism.

These case studies include those of Al Jazeera, Reuters, the Washington Post, the Associated Press, and No Border News.

The conference will discuss issues with future dimensions, such as algorithmic bias and its impact on the integrity of media content, the impact of AI on media professionals, and ways to build trust between the public and content produced using intelligent tools.

