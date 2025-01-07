Second Limited Edition Of Jim Saah's In My Eyes, Photographs 1982-1997 Out Now

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

In My Eyes Photographs. 1982-1997

Minor Threat, Wilson Center, Washington, D.C., 2/25/1983.

Over 60 bands, 332 page coffee table style art book. Covers the punk rock scene in DC in the 80's and 90's

SILVER SPRING, DE, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ICONIC PHOTO COLLECTION OF DC'S PUNK SCENEA MUCH-ANTICIPATED REISSUE OF LP-SIZED HARDCOVER"Jim Saah's photography of the Washington, D.C. music scene is incomparable. Not only was he there but he completely got it."-Henry Rollins, musician, writer, photographerIN MY EYESPHOTOGRAPHS 1982–1997Jim SaahCabin 1 BooksOUT NOW! Holiday special until December 10th, Free shipping, signed book and a 5x7 print of Minor Threat or Black Flag!9780578914718 · Hardcover · 12" x 12"$60.00 · 332 pages"Jim Saah's photographic work in the '80s is crucial in illustrating the energy and camaraderie that were particularly important components of the DC punk music scene.”-Cynthia Connolly, photographer, curator and publisher of Banned in DCFinally dropping on February 13th, celebrated photographer and filmmaker Jim Saah will releasethe much anticipated second edition of his sold-out book, IN MY EYES: PHOTOGRAPHS 1982-1997 (March 10, 2024; Cabin 1 Books). Saah was overjoyed and humbled by the demand for this collection of legendary punk music photography when it was originally published with a very limited run in October 2021. Saah and Cabin 1 Books are reissuing the collectible, LP-sized hardcover book to meet the eager and constant requests from fans.Decades in the making, the collection features many of Saah's most iconic photographs from the fertile early Washington, D.C. punk scene and beyond. Its sprawling 332 pages of black- and-white images capture both the spirit of the time and Saah's relentless work ethic-armed with a camera and countless rolls of film, Jim was ubiquitous within the D.C. scene. In My Eyes: Photographs 1982-1997 serves as a living document of all of those years of hard work.IN MY EYES: PHOTOGRAPHS 1982-1997features hundreds of impressive (and never- before-seen) photos of punk and hardcore legends such as: Fugazi, Minor Threat, Void, Black Flag, Circle Jerks, Dead Kennedys, Jawbox, Government Issue, The Faith, Iron Cross and more. But Saah's musical palette wasn't just confined to punk rock, as evidenced by the inclusion of The Cramps, The Pixies, Lou Reed, Guided by Voices, Fishbone, Wilco, to name a few. The hardcover book closes withseveral intimate interviews between Saah and longtime friends/fans including Ian MacKaye (Minor Threat, Fugazi), J. Robbins (Jawbox), Jon Langford (Mekons), artist Shepard Fairey, and photographers Cynthia Connolly and Patrick Graham.IN MY EYES: PHOTOGRAPHS 1982-1997 is by far the most comprehensive photographic music document of its kind, vividly capturing the essence of a time and a place-with all of punk's original passion, energy and total abandon still very much intact within its pages. Per Saah,“The punk music I found changed the way I look at the world. Ultimately, punk music gave me the ability to think for myself and let music and art open my mind.”A B O U T T H E A U T H O RJIM SAAH's career in photography started when he documented the punk scene in Washington, DC in the early 1980's. Arts and entertainment has been the mainstay of his career. Photographing for the likes of the Washington Post to Rolling Stone. His photographs have been featured on many books and records. Two highlights were the best selling-book, Our Band Could Be Your Life and the cover of Fugazi's Repeater record. Jim has also worked extensively in film and video. He's been a shooter on several films about the band Wilco as well as being principle photographer on two feature films, Salad Days: A Decade of Punk In Washington, D.C. and CREEM: Americas Only Rock & Roll Magazine. Photography and music have been his lifetime muses.

Ariel Puckaz

Cabin 1 Books

+1 202-350-4292

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.