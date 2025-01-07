California Water Service Group Promotes Kenneth G. Jenkins To Vice President, Water Resources Planning And Sustainability

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE:CWT) today announced the of Kenneth G. Jenkins to the newly created position of Vice President, Water Resources Planning and Sustainability, effective January 1, 2025.

According to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Martin A. Kropelnicki, Jenkins has demonstrated his commitment to water resilience and climate change adaptation, helping the company improve its overall planning for the future.

“This well-deserved promotion recognizes the immense effort Ken has put into improving our water supply master planning and leading the company's efforts to improve conservation, resilience, and sustainability to help us meet the challenges we face. He is a respected leader in his field, and the Board and I have been extremely impressed by all he has achieved in a relatively short time,” said Chairman Kropelnicki.

Jenkins began his career at the company in 2005 as Government & Community Relations Manager. After successfully leading the company's Conservation Department and Drought Response Task Force from 2008 to 2020, he was appointed Director of Water Resource Sustainability and Conservation. In 2022, he joined the executive team as Chief Water Resource Sustainability Officer. Jenkins holds Bachelor of Arts Degrees in Economics & Management and Political Science from Beloit College in Wisconsin. He serves on the board of the California Water Efficiency Partnership and has been featured at industry conferences and contributed to studies by various organizations, including the Public Policy Institute of California.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) is the largest regulated water utility in the western United States. It provides high-quality, reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 2.1 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas through its regulated subsidiaries, California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, and its utility holding company, Texas Water Service.

Group's purpose is to enhance the quality of life for customers, communities, employees, and stockholders. To do so, it invests responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company's 1,200+ employees live by a set of strong core values and share a commitment to protecting the planet, caring for people, and operating with the utmost integrity. The company has been named one of“America's Most Responsible Companies” and the“World's Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek, a Top Workplace, and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at .

Media Contact

Shannon Dean

...

408-367-8243