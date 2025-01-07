Smart Fit Surpasses Growth Target, Opens 305 New Gyms In 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Smart Fit, Latin America's largest gym chain, has exceeded its expansion goals for 2024. The company opened 305 new locations, surpassing its target of 280-300 new gyms.



This aggressive growth strategy has solidified Smart Fit's position as a dominant player in the across the region. The company's expansion represents a 21% increase in its compared to 2023.



Smart Fit now boasts a total of 1,743 gyms across 15 Latin American countries. This rapid growth demonstrates the company's commitment to making fitness accessible to a wider audience.



Of the new openings, 117 gyms were established in Brazil, 77 in Mexico , and 111 in other Latin American markets. This strategic distribution highlights Smart Fit's focus on strengthening its presence in key markets while also expanding its reach across the continent.



The company's success can be attributed to its high-value, low-price business model. Smart Fit offers premium fitness services at competitive rates, making it an attractive option for cost-conscious consumers.





Smart Fit's Strategic Growth

This approach has helped the company capture market share in regions with growing health awareness. Smart Fit's expansion comes at a time when the Latin American fitness market shows significant growth potential.



Studies indicate that 61% of urban Latin Americans exercise at least twice a week. This trend bodes well for the company's future prospects. The company's management remains confident in its expansion plans for the coming years.



They cite growing demand for fitness services, a strong balance sheet, and disciplined capital allocation as key factors driving their optimism. Smart Fit's impressive growth in 2024 underscores its strong market position.



In short, the company's ability to exceed its expansion targets demonstrates its effective growth strategy. As health consciousness continues to rise in Latin America, Smart Fit appears well-positioned to capitalize on this trend.

MENAFN07012025007421016031ID1109065400