U.S. To Announce New Military Aid Package For Ukraine At Ramstein Meeting - AP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Biden administration plans to announce a large-scale, final military aid package for Ukraine as part of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's visit to Germany and his participation in the Ramstein meeting.

That is according to AP , Ukrinform reports.

“The officials did not provide an exact dollar amount but said the package was expected to be 'substantial,' although it would not include all of the roughly $4 billion left in the congressionally authorized funding for Ukraine,” the report says.

There likely would be“more than a couple of billion dollars” remaining for the new U.S. administration led by Donald Trump to provide to Ukraine, the officials said Tuesday in briefing reporters traveling with Austin.

As Ukrinform reported, a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format is scheduled for January 9. It will be held at the Ramstein Air Force Base under the chairmanship of U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. The meeting will focus on how to ensure practical and coordinated steps to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities today and in the future.