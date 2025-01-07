The Diamond Oak Now Accepting Items From Clients On Consignment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The New York City jeweler expands options for clients to sell their valuables with maximum returns at The Diamond Oak.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Diamond Oak , a leading retailer of pre-loved jewelry in New York City, announces the expansion of its services to include consignment options for clients looking to sell their fine jewelry pieces.

This new service complements The Diamond Oak's existing outright purchase program, providing sellers with the potential for higher returns on their valuable pieces. The company will carefully evaluate each item for consignment eligibility, ensuring that only exceptional pieces are accepted into the program.

"We understand that some clients prefer to maximize the value of their fine jewelry, even if it means a longer selling timeline," says Alon Mor, Owner and Founder of The Diamond Oak. "Our consignment service creates this opportunity by leveraging our extensive network and multiple selling platforms, including our website."

The company's approach to consignment reflects its deep industry expertise, rooted in over 70 years of family heritage in the diamond trade. Each piece accepted for consignment undergoes rigorous authentication and will be showcased across various platforms to reach qualified buyers.

Customer testimonials reflect The Diamond Oak's commitment to excellence. "Alon and Team strive for creating flawless, seamless, and a transparent experience for their clients. That they did!" shares Maggie Patrick, a satisfied client. "So pleased with the expeditious manner in which every detail was handled, and how I was kept up-to-date from start to having the check in my hand."

Benefits of Consigning with The Diamond Oak:

.Higher Net Sales Price: Consignment ensures clients can achieve better returns compared to outright selling.

.Expertise in Market Trends: The Diamond Oak leverages years of experience in the diamond and jewelry industry to price items competitively.

.Comprehensive Listing Services: Items are showcased on multiple selling platforms to maximize visibility and reach.

However, this service requires patience, as even exquisite items may take time to sell. The payoff, however, can make the wait worthwhile for discerning clients.

Another client, Ingenie Dammers, adds, "A special thanks to Alon and his team. For the excellent service and follow-up. Highly recommend their services, would surely use their service again."

The Diamond Oak maintains its standard 30-day return policy and authenticity guarantee across all transactions.

Regina Shamilov confirms the company's reputation: "Great store! Great price and quality. Thank you!"

For more information about The Diamond Oak's new consignment service or to inquire about selling your fine jewelry, visit or call +1 212 799-7153.

About The Diamond Oak

Diamonds and Jewelry are about connection and devotion. Loved one to loved one, of course, but also buyer to seller. My intention behind The Diamond Oak (pages/about ) is not simply to sell or create fine jewelry, but to facilitate the celebration of profound moments and life's milestones with precious and meaningful gifts, to be cherished for a lifetime, and to continue as a legacy for future generations. It is one of the reasons why I chose THE DIAMOND OAK as a name. In many cultures, it symbolizes strength, connection, and community...and "Oak" is the literal translation of "Alon" אלון from Hebrew.

