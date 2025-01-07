Authentic Partners With K9 Wear To Launch Izod Pet Collection

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "The launch of Izod pet reflects our ongoing mission to expand Izod's appeal to new markets while maintaining its classic style and heritage," said Jean Fei, Senior Vice President, Active and Classic Brands – Lifestyle at Authentic. "Partnering with K9 Wear allows us to bring the same commitment to quality and design that our customers expect from Izod, but now for their furry friends. We couldn't be more excited to offer this unique line to pet lovers everywhere."

Vibrant colors, stylish embellishments and high-quality materials are the trademark of the new line. K9 Wear is best known for its revolutionary military-grade breathable mesh harnesses and fashionable dog apparel. Every product has been tested on a variety of dog sizes and breeds to ensure the ultimate safety, comfort and fit.

"We are so delighted to announce our partnership with Authentic for Izod," said Frank Cammarata, CEO of K9 Wear, Inc. "Merging our vast pet-industry expertise with Authentic's impressive global network with our partnership enables us to deliver fresh and affordable pet products to the market. We look forward to outstanding success in our new venture."

The dog apparel and accessories line will launch in early Spring '25. Retail prices range from $27 for collars to $65 for raincoats. The collection will be available at department stores, specialty retailers and e-commerce sites.

About K9 Wear

K9 Wear is the creator of the world's first interchangeable apparel harness, merging the worlds of dog safety and fashion.

The unique apparel harness acts as the foundation to which all outfits easily attach. Products are designed to provide the ultimate in fit, comfort, safety, and style. K9 Wear Creative Director Jeffrey Banks, who was the key designer for Calvin Klein and Ralph Lauren, incorporates bright colors, stylish detailing and sleek lines into the products. K9 Wear collaborates with well-known fashion brands, including Tommy Bahama, Natori, Trina Turk, Badgley Mischka and Black Dog. For more information, go to .

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) is a unified platform that integrates M&A, brand strategy, creativity and digital innovation to unlock the power of its global portfolio. It connects iconic sports, lifestyle, entertainment and media brands with best-in-class partners to optimize long-term value in the marketplace. Generating more than $32 billion in global annual retail sales, Authentic's brands have an expansive retail footprint in 150 countries, including 13,000-plus freestanding stores and shop-in-shops and 400,000 points of sale.

Authentic's brand portfolio includes Shaquille O'Neal, David Beckham, Sports Illustrated, Dr. J, Greg Norman, Neil Lane, Thalia, Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley, Muhammad Ali, Reebok, Champion, Brooks Brothers, Barneys New York, Judith Leiber Couture, Ted Baker, Hunter, Vince, Hervé Léger, Frye, Nautica, Juicy Couture, Vince Camuto, Lucky Brand, Aéropostale, Forever 21, Nine West, Sperry, Rockport, Eddie Bauer, Boardriders, Quiksilver, Billabong, Roxy, DC Shoes, RVCA, Spyder, Volcom, Prince, Izod, Van Heusen, Hart Schaffner Marx and Thomasville.



For more information, visit authentic .

Follow Authentic on LinkedIn , Instagram , X and WeChat .

