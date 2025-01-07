OLYMPUS PROPERTY ACQUIRES THE GRIFF, A PREMIER LUXURY COMMUNITY IN NASHVILLE's GERMANTOWN

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Building on its strong track record in the multifamily sector, Olympus Property's of The Griff further strengthens its presence in key growth markets. This acquisition marks Olympus' entry into the Germantown submarket, bringing its Tennessee portfolio to over 1,200 units across owned and managed properties and contributing to its Southeast region portfolio which now exceeds 7,300 units. Established in 1992, Olympus Property has grown to own and manage more than 35,000 units across 16 states, driven by a hands-on approach and a commitment to delivering exceptional living experiences. Leveraging its extensive experience and operational expertise, Olympus is well-positioned to ensure strong performance at The Griff while consistently providing value to both residents and investors.

"The acquisition of The Griff is a testament to Olympus Property's focus on investing in high-growth markets with significant economic momentum," notes Wade Madden, Chief Executive Officer at Olympus Property. "The property's premier location in Germantown, coupled with its luxury amenities and proximity to transformational developments, makes it a valuable addition to our portfolio."

Strategically located in the heart of Germantown, The Griff benefits from its proximity to redefining developments, such as the Neuhoff District -a $563 million, 900,000-square-foot mixed-use destination featuring blue-chip employers, retailers, and acclaimed dining-and Oracle's $1.2 billion East Bank campus, which is set to bring 8,500 high-paying jobs. A planned pedestrian bridge will connect The Griff directly to these developments, enhancing its walkability and appeal. Nashville's pro-business environment has attracted major companies like Amazon, Oracle, and Meta, driving $8.6 billion in recent investments and another $16 billion expected in the next five years. With daily in-migration averaging 80-100 new residents, the area has become a top destination for upscale living, offering unmatched access to employment, dining, and entertainment.

The Griff seamlessly blends historic charm with modern luxury, offering studio to two-bedroom apartments ranging from 589 to 1,251 square feet. Residences include floor-to-ceiling windows, stainless steel appliances, wine refrigerators, and private balconies or patios. Community amenities feature a sky lounge with panoramic views, a fitness center with a Peloton studio, a private recording studio, a riverfront courtyard with a fire pit, a pet park, and a multi-level parking structure.

About Olympus Property

Established in 1992, Olympus Property is a full-service multifamily owner and operator headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. With a portfolio valued at over $8.4 billion and representing more than 35,000 units across the U.S., Olympus Property remains focused on high-growth markets and providing exceptional living experiences. The company currently owns and manages multifamily properties in 16 states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, and Kentucky. For more information about Olympus Property and its growing portfolio, please visit .

