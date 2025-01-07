Spatial9 Partners With Audioshake To Introduce 'Eclipsa Audio' Immersive Format At CES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spatial9 , a pioneer in immersive technology, has partnered with AudioShake , the award-winning AI-powered audio separation technology, to process and deliver a set of spatial audio tracks by Marcos Valle in Eclipsa Audio (formerly known as IAMF ). Eclipsa Audio, jointly developed by and Samsung, is a new immersive audio format rivaling Dolby Atmos that is royalty-free, platform-agnostic, and universally accessible. As part of this collaboration, Spatial9 utilized AudioShake's advanced stem separation to isolate and process the individual elements of eight tracks, transforming them into Eclipsa Audio for seamless playback and a 3D listening experience. These tracks are now live on Spatial9's YouTube channel , showcasing the innovative potential of immersive audio.

Key Features:



Eclipsa Audio Immersive Audio Format : Provides flexible, high-quality playback across devices, setting a new benchmark for spatial audio experiences.

Stem Separation by AudioShake : Enables precise isolation of instruments and vocals, transforming audio tracks into immersive formats effortlessly. Immersive Audio Democratization by Spatial9 : Empowers creators with accessible tools to produce spatial audio content, expanding the reach of immersive audio to a global audience.

Value for Creators and Listeners



This collaboration underscores the power of combining AI-driven tools with cutting-edge audio formats. By leveraging Eclipsa Audio and AudioShake's technology, Spatial9 is enabling new creative possibilities and redefining how music is experienced.

Jessica Powell, Co-Founder and CEO of AudioShake, shared, "We're thrilled to see AudioShake technology enabling artists and creators to reimagine their sound. Collaborating with Spatial9 demonstrates how AI can unlock new dimensions in music production."

"AudioShake's advanced stem separation technology has been a game-changer for us," added Luiz Zanardo, Co-Founder and CEO of Spatial9, "It allowed us to take Marcos Valle's iconic tracks and reimagine them in immersive formats, showcasing the true potential of spatial audio and setting a new standard for creative possibilities."

"AudioShake's AI stem separation technology and Spatial9's immersive audio capabilities have created new possibilities for Brazilian music," said Alan Silva, Co-Founder and CTO of Spatial9. "By isolating key elements and enhancing the instrumental parts of Marcos Valle's compositions, we've transformed his classic recordings into immersive experiences while preserving their authentic bossa nova essence, allowing listeners to enjoy his music in entirely new ways."

Carlos Freitas, Co-Founder and Chief Music Officer of Spatial9 and a Grammy Award-winning mastering engineer, commented, "This project merges the artistry of music with cutting-edge technology. By leveraging AudioShake's tools, we preserved the integrity of Marcos Valle's work while transforming it into an entirely new auditory experience for listeners."

For more information, visit ai and



Find us at CES 2025: Experience the Spatial9 x Google immersive demo on Thursday, January 9th (Contact: [email protected] for details) or stop by the Spatial9 Booth #60860 in Eureka Park at the Venetian Expo, Level 1, Hall G.

