How White Educators Can Boldly Teach About Race In Engaging Ways

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Continual racial disparity and growing division in U.S. society should be addressed with children from the early years, according to academics.

- Jacquelynne BoivinNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The United States is rich in diversity but is facing continual racial disparity and growing political division – challenges which should be addressed right from the early years, according to academics.Two professors in early years education are arguing that it has never been more important to teach children how to have compassionate conversations about race, and they argue that white teachers should not be complacent and leave these conversations to other educators. The authors of Unpacking Privilege in the Elementary Classroom: A Guide to Race and Inequity for White Teachers passionately call for change and seek to empower conversations about race in predominantly white classrooms.Jacquelynne Boivin and Kevin McGowan acknowledge the challenges in navigating curriculum in a turbulent political scene, but argue this makes the need for difficult yet effective unpacking of racial issues more pertinent.Unpacking Privilege in the Elementary Classroom explores the racial landscape of the United States and offers a call to action: more white educators and students need to acknowledge and discuss racial disparity. Boivin promotes the idea that young white students in predominantly white classrooms must recognize their privilege and reflect on it to discover their role in promoting racial equity, and that the classroom is a perfectly safe place to begin that process.She explains:“Students at low‐income schools and with student bodies consisting of minoritized races face stark educational drawbacks compared to students at predominantly white schools. With teachers who hold less experience, contending with lower academic achievement rates, students at these schools have less of a chance of graduating high school and going to college.”Boivin encourages educators to increase their self-awareness and offers practical, real-life strategies for engaging a predominantly white student population as a white educator in any subject area, and offers clear guidance to setting achievable goals towards antiracism.Unpacking Privilege in the Elementary Classroom: A Guide to Race and Inequity for White Teachers promotes action specifically among the white educator and young white student populations, with the aim of transforming both future race conversations and the racial landscape in the United States.“The problem of systemic racism and the resulting segregated public schools cannot be solved with one single action or by one single person,” she explains.“This takes entire generations of people over generations of time. While I am hopeful that such change will happen, the ideas presented in this book can help us in the meantime, while predominantly white schools are still commonly found in every state in the US.“By working with the system that is in place, we can hope to change the system to be vastly different and integrated in the future.”ENDFor interviews or enquires please contact ...Unpacking Privilege in the Elementary Classroom: A Guide to Race and Inequity for White Teachers, by Jacquelynne Boivin, Kevin McGowan (Routledge, 2025)ISBN: Paperback: 9781032491219 | eBook: 9781003394112DOI:About the authors:Jacquelynne Boivin, PhD, a former elementary school teacher, teaches Elementary and Early Childhood Education at Bridgewater State University in Maryland. She conducts seminars on tackling the issue of racism and guides former teachers on methods for approaching the topic of racism in their curriculum. Her work in diversity, equity, and inclusion has brought her to co-lead an anti-racism committee at her university and to co-edit many books on diversity and equity. She is the author of the book Exploring the Role of the School Principal in Predominantly White Middle Schools: School Leadership to Promote Multicultural Understanding, which was published in 2021.Kevin McGowan, PhD, is Associate Professor of Elementary and Early Childhood Education at Bridgewater State University, USA.About Taylor & Francis Group:Taylor & Francis supports diverse communities of experts, researchers and knowledge makers around the world to accelerate and maximize the impact of their work. We are a leader in our field, publish across all disciplines and have one of the largest Humanities and Social Sciences portfolios. Our expertise, built on an academic publishing heritage of over 200 years, advances trusted knowledge that fosters human progress.Our 2,500+ people, based in a global network of offices in more than 15 countries, use their skills and the latest technology to curate, validate and share impactful advanced, emergent and applied knowledge. Under the Taylor & Francis, Routledge and F1000 imprints we publish 2,700 journals, 8000 new books each year and partner with more than 700 scholarly societies.Taylor & Francis is proud to be a Global Certified AccessibleTM publisher and our operations and all our print publications are certified CarbonNeutral®.***ENDS***

