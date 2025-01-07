Tom Holland's BERO Lands On Target Shelves Making Premium Non-Alcoholic Beer Even More Accessible

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BERO's partnership with Target represents more than an expanded retail footprint-it embodies an alignment of shared values. Known for curating products that resonate with its customers, Target provides the ideal to connect with consumers who prioritize exceptional taste and intentional choices. Together, BERO and Target are elevating the shopper experience, meeting drinkers where they are and providing greater access to an extraordinary beverage crafted for all occasions.

"BERO's official release at Target is a defining moment for us," says Tom Holland. "From the beginning, one of our biggest goals has been to align with an iconic retailer like Target, who time and time again acts as an incredible launchpad for emerging brands. Our beer sitting on the shelves of a partner that understands our brand, leans into creativity, and shares our commitment to quality, feels like a massive step forward. I'm thrilled to see BERO continuing to grow and reach even more people with the great-tasting beer they deserve."

Since its debut, consumers have shown a deep enthusiasm for BERO's authentic founding story and standout flavor. Inspired by Holland's UK roots and crafted by the finest brewers in America, BERO celebrates the best of beer culture while honoring a modern, balanced lifestyle.

John Herman, CEO and co-founder of BERO, adds, "We have heard one loud and clear request from consumers since launch: When can we find BERO in retail? We could not be happier than to answer this call with an incredible team and partner like Target. Seeing the shared vision for the category and passion around our brand has been inspiring and we are so excited to see this dream partnership come to life."

"Non-alcoholic beverage has been a growth category at Target for five years now and I can't wait for shoppers to try the newest addition to our assortment: Tom Holland's BERO," said John Conlin, Senior Vice President of Merchandising, Food and Beverage at Target. "This is an exciting brand, with amazing flavors, and great prices. Consumer preferences are changing and I'm incredibly proud of the way our team and the BERO team have worked together to give drinkers everywhere another option for enjoying time with friends or unwinding at the end of the day."

As consumers' drinking repertoire becomes increasingly diverse and flexible, BERO's move into Target showcases a shared vision for category evolution and the tremendous void of a premium, aspirational offering in the existing set. Further, it highlights the need for those products to be easily accessible at everyday retail locations.

BERO offers both single flavor 6-packs starting at $11.99 and a Target-exclusive variety 12-pack at $21.99. Recently recognized on The Lead's "Ones to Watch" List, BERO's growing presence across the U.S. and in major retail chains underscores its commitment to becoming the gold standard for beer.

To learn more about BERO, visit

BERObrewing , follow @berobrewing on Instagram and TikTok, and subscribe to the brand's email newsletter for updates and exclusive content.

About BERO

Born in London, crafted in America, and enjoyed worldwide, BERO is the most premium non-alcoholic beer on the market and is co-created by Tom Holland and John Herman for those who never settle. With supreme ingredients and remarkable taste, our beer makes sure nothing gets in the way of savoring every moment. Because you're already chasing a life enriched – we're simply here to make it exceptional. Expect Nothing Less.

Media Inquiries:

5W Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE BERO