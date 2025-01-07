Bioventus To Present At The 43Rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioventus (Nasdaq: BVS), a global leader in innovations for active healing, today announced that Rob Claypoole, chief executive officer, will present at the 43rd Annual Healthcare on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. PT (1:30 p.m. ET).

The live webcast of the presentation, including Q&A, may be accessed on the Investors section of the Bioventus website and will be available until February 15, 2025.

About Bioventus

Bioventus delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely. Its mission is to make a difference by helping patients resume and enjoy active lives. The Innovations for Active Healing from Bioventus include offerings for Pain Treatments, Restorative Therapies and Surgical Solutions. Built on a commitment to high quality standards, evidence-based medicine and strong ethical behavior, Bioventus is a trusted partner for physicians worldwide. For more information, visit , and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter . Bioventus and the Bioventus logo are registered trademarks of Bioventus LLC.

