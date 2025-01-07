The E-NG Coalition Welcomes 9 New Members To Accelerate The Development Of The E-NG Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Yves Vercammen, Chair of the e-NG CoalitionBRUSSELS, BELGIUM, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The e-NG Coalition , a collaborative alliance of pioneering companies that believe electric (e-NG) has a role to play to accelerate the energy transition towards a net-zero carbon future, announces the addition of nine esteemed new members joining from several regions. These industry leaders joined the coalition to help shape the coalition's scope towards accelerating the adoption of e-NG across markets and commit to accelerate the development of e-NG projects globally in a reliable, affordable, and sustainable way.e-NG, electric natural gas, also referred to as e-methane, or synthetic methane, is a carbon-neutral synthetic gas. It is produced on the basis of renewable hydrogen and methanation with CO2. The hydrogen and CO2 are combined through the methanation process, which uses a catalyst to convert the two feedstocks into methane.The new members are: IHI Corporation, INPEX Corporation, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd ("K" Line), Korea Gas Corporation (Kogas), SAMSUNG E&A, Shell, Standard Carbon, StormFisher Hydrogen and Terraform Industries.These new members bring diverse expertise to the e-NG Coalition, encompassing the full value chain of renewable gases, from infrastructure to cutting-edge technology, production, storage, and distribution. Their contributions will be pivotal in:1.Advocate for a regional regulatory evolution.2.Accelerating ambitious renewable gases integration targets.3.Strengthening international partnerships.Each new member brings unique perspectives and complementary expertise:.IHIIHI is engaged in engineering, construction, manufacturing, and service and maintenance provider to energy and carbon solution related industries with CCU, ammonia, and e-methane (e-NG) technologies..INPEXINPEX is a global energy company specializing in oil and gas exploration, production, and advancing low-carbon technologies such as hydrogen, CCUS, and renewables. INPEX believes that e-NG is an advanced technology to provide a stable supply of energy.."K" Line“K” LINE is one of the major shipping companies, engaged in a number of liquefied gas-related businesses, including LNG and liquefied CO2 transportation and LNG bunkering.“K” LINE aims to contribute to establishment of global supply chain for e-NG.KogasKOGAS established in 1983 has built 5 terminals and 5,200 km pipeline network, importing LNG from the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Russia and the US, regasifying and supplying it stably to local gas companies and power plants..SAMSUNG E&ASAMSUNG E&A is a specialized EPC company providing comprehensive solutions across various plant industries, from business development to engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and O&M..ShellSHELL is a global energy leader driving low-carbon solutions through its Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream, and Renewables businesses. Its Projects & Technology team spearheads innovation and major projects, including energy offtake opportunities to meet sustainable energy demand..Standard CarbonSTANDARD CARBON enables decarbonization by converting CO2 into methane fuel for use in existing infrastructure, avoiding costly electrification. It also transforms renewable electricity into storable methane, ensuring stable and dispatchable energy..StormFisher HydrogenSTORMFISHER HYDROGEN develops and operates large-scale facilities producing electrolysis-based hydrogen and low-carbon e-Fuels, such as e-Methane and e-Methanol, to support a low-carbon future. Its projects span North America with access to global markets, focusing on hard-to-abate industries..Terraform IndustriesTERRAFORM INDUSTRIES specializes in producing synthetic natural gas from sunlight and air using green hydrogen and CO2 capture. It also develops gas synthesis machines, operates production facilities, and provides consultation and financing to scale its impact on a low-carbon future.With these new additions, the e-NG Coalition strengthens its mission to advance sustainable energy solutions and guide the industry toward carbon neutrality. Together, the coalition's members aim to accelerate the development and adoption of renewable gases while supporting global climate goals.“The addition of these nine industry leaders reflects the growing importance of green energy solutions. We are profoundly motivated to work alongside such economic operators to shape the future of the e-NG Coalition. Together, we are committed to accelerating the global adoption of electric Natural Gas as a cornerstone of the energy transition, bridging the gap between ambition and action”, said Yves Vercammen, Chair of the e-NG Coalition.About the e-NG CoalitionThe e-NG Coalition is a collaborative alliance of pioneering companies that believe electric Natural Gas (e-NG) has a role to play to accelerate the energy transition towards a net-zero carbon future. The Coalition seeks to promote e-NG, build a global market with aligned emissions accounting and certification standards, and bolster cooperation between all stakeholders along the e-NG value chain. By aligning industry innovation with ambitious climate policies, the coalition aims to be a catalyst for meaningful progress in the energy landscape.

