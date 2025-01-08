(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) HE Dr. Amna Al Dahak:



The UAE is committed to achieving transformational growth by supporting national farmers through comprehensive training programmes and agricultural projects that utilise advanced technologies.

Young farmers play a key role in strengthening the UAE's sustainable food security. Several initiatives under the National Centre will be dedicated to empowering and supporting young farmers.

UAE,January 2025: Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, participated in the UAE Farmers Council meeting held in Ras Al Khaimah as part of the ongoing efforts to support UAE farmers in advancing agricultural projects. The meeting explored ways to increase crop productivity and address farmers' needs, in line with the goals of the 'Plant the Emirates' National Programme, which focuses on developing a flexible, climate-smart agricultural sector to bolster sustainable national food security.

The meeting that was held at the farm of the farmer Mohammed Al Marzouqi, coincided with the launch of the 'Plant the Emirates' National Programme and the National Agriculture Centre by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. These initiatives aim to support the UAE's agricultural development strategies, enhance sustainable national food security, foster new partnerships with the private sector, expand green areas across the nation, and ensure long-term sustainability of agriculture in the country.

Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak said:“The launch of the 'Plant the Emirates' National Programme and other initiatives under its umbrella, including the National Agricultural Centre, underscore the UAE's commitment to transforming our support for national farmers. We are deploying training programmes and projects that leverage advanced agricultural technologies to equip our farmers. We are steadfast in our commitment, to foster plans, and strategies, that provide comprehensive support to our farmers, enhance their capabilities and ensure active community participation in strengthening our agriculture and food sector.”

The Council discussed strategies to enhance support for farmers, who outlined their needs. These included assistance with building sustainable agricultural systems, greater access to training in using modern agricultural practices and pest control, and improved communication with the Ministry and local authorities. The meeting also explored methods to optimise water use and increase farm productivity, by cultivating specific crop varieties aligned with these goals.

The Next Generation of Farmers:

As part of its ongoing efforts to engage with farmers nationwide, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) held the“Next Generation of Farmers” meeting. The event brought together young Emirati farmers to highlight the UAE's vision of promoting modern, sustainable, and climate-smart agricultural solutions. The meeting also sought to identify the needs of young farmers, empower them to expand their projects, and enable them to enhance the UAE's sustainable food security.

This meeting is part of the Customer Councils, a comprehensive platform designed to facilitate communication between customers and the UAE government. It offers a transparent tool for engaging with stakeholders, listening to their suggestions, fostering a participatory environment between the government and its stakeholders, and encouraging the exchange of ideas to enhance service standards and deliver a seamless customer experience.

During the meeting, held at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment headquarters in Dubai, Her Excellency Dr. Amna Al Dahak said that young farmers represent the future of sustainable food security in the UAE.

Her Excellency said:“The UAE launched the 'Plant the Emirates' National Programme about two months ago along with several initiatives, including the National Agriculture Centre. The Centre is dedicated to offering comprehensive support to Emirati farmers through training and launch of sustainable agricultural projects. Young farmers will play a vital role in these initiatives, contributing to the growth of a robust and promising agricultural sector in the UAE.”

Her Excellency said that the UAE is committed to adopting modern, climate-smart agricultural technologies that offer significant advantages, particularly in addressing challenges such as water scarcity and limited arable land. These technologies include closed farming systems that can operate without soil and reduce water consumption by up to 90%.

Her Excellency noted that agriculture is one of the six key sectors where the UAE is seeking to transform and reduce its carbon footprint as part of its efforts to achieve Net Zero by 2050.

The Minister added:“This meeting marks the beginning of greater collaboration with our farmers. At the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, our mission is to support young farmers and bring to life our leadership's vision of empowering all farmers, especially youth. Through their efforts, we aspire to achieve a transformative shift toward sustainable agriculture in the UAE.”

The“Next Generation of Farmers” meeting covered several key topics, including modern agricultural technologies and their contributions to food security, environmental protection, and the sustainability of natural resources. In addition to these, the meeting discussed the need for enhanced legislation and regulations to encourage farmers to adopt and expand the deployment of modern farming solutions.

The meeting also highlighted the Ministry's efforts to collaborate with other countries, international organisations, and the private sector to develop and strengthen support for farms based on modern agricultural systems.

The two meetings were attended by several high-ranking officials from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, including His Excellency Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry; His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Salman Al Hammadi, Assistant Undersecretary of the Food Diversity Sector; His Excellency Marwan Abdullah Al Zaabi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Regions Sector; and Her Excellency Amal Abdulrahim, Assistant Undersecretary of the Support Services Sector. The meeting was also attended by several farmers from Ras Al Khaimah as well as youth farmers.