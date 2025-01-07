Prashant Kishor Moved To ICU As Health Worsens Amid Indefinite Hunger Strike
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A day after Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor was sent to jail after he refused to sign the bail bond, as he was 'forcibly' removed from Gandhi Maidan at 4 am, he was suffering from dehydration.
Following this, Prashant Kishor has been hospitalised for medical check-up. Currently he is in ICU.
Kishore was holding the fast unto death at Gandhi Maidan – a restricted site near Mahatma Gandhi statute – and was arrested on 6 January's morning.
Following his arrest, Prashant Kishor was granted bail on the condition that he would not participate in any future protests and a bond of Rs25,000 but the former political strategist refused to sign it.
More to come...
