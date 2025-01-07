Taylor Morrison Named America's Most Trusted® Home Builder For Unprecedented Tenth Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Every year that Taylor Morrison has been named America's Most Trusted® Home Builder is meaningful, but hitting double digits for the first time and setting records simultaneously makes this tenth year extra special," said Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer . "As I reflect upon the past decade and especially the recent years characterized by uncertainty in the market, Taylor Morrison has remained steadfast in building trust with home shoppers and this award speaks volumes about the values our organization upholds."



In the 13th year of the study, national independent market research firm Lifestory Research surveyed more than 66,000 home shoppers to measure their perceptions and experiences with homebuilders.



The nation's top 20 homebuilders were ranked based on annual closings according to their trust score. Taylor Morrison achieved a Net Trust Index score of 110.1 and Esplanade, Taylor Morrison's resort lifestyle brand, earned a trust index score of 103.6 in the Active Adult Builder category. For study methodology and the full list of rankings, visit .



"During the last 10 years, Taylor Morrison has dominated the top ranking and, I believe, has fueled industry change with its ability to consistently capture the trust of its customers," said Lifestory Research President and Chief Research Officer Eric Snider . "Being ranked No. 1 for the tenth year is a true testament to the entire team's success at Taylor Morrison in placing the customer at the center. This kind of sustained success results from years of dedication, hard work, and a relentless commitment to creating homes and communities built on trust and quality."



Taylor Morrison has experienced significant growth and meaningful milestones over the past ten years, including:





Building homes for over 100,000 homebuyers.

Completing six acquisitions, including two public builders.

Entering new markets such as the Pacific Northwest, Las Vegas, Indianapolis, Atlanta, Jacksonville and the Carolinas.

Introducing a first-of-its-kind, innovative online reservation system that's revolutionizing the digital home shopping experience.

Entering the build-to-rent space with the introduction of Yardly. Educating over 5,000 customers enrolled in our Able Ready Own (ARO) qualification improvement program to help them achieve homeownership. To date, more than 2,700 participants have improved their credit scores by 40 points on average.

"From our first introduction to Taylor Morrison with touring models to signing the paperwork for our new home and then moving in, our experience has been exceptional every step of the way," said Ashley Yim , a first-time homebuyer and Taylor Morrison customer who recently purchased a new home in Dallas, Texas. "Purchasing a home is one of the largest decisions someone makes and finding a homebuilder we could trust with reliable expertise and customer support made our homebuying journey even more meaningful."

In addition to being named America's Most Trusted® Home Builder, Taylor Morrison holds several additional accolades including being named on Forbes' Most Trusted and Best Companies in America lists, Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies and America's Greenest Companies lists, U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For list, the American Opportunity Index, Hearthstone's 2021 BUILDER Humanitarian Award, and inclusion on the Fortune 500 list since 2021.



