Syria faces devastation after decades of dictatorship, conflict

(MENAFN) After more than five decades of authoritarian rule and 13 years of brutal conflict, Syria is left with a shattered infrastructure, destroyed buildings, countless lives lost, and a collapsed economy.



On December 8, the of Bashar al-Assad, who had held power for nearly 25 years, came to an end when anti-regime groups captured Damascus, forcing Assad to flee to Russia. This marked the fall of the Baath Party's grip on the country.



The Assad regime’s violent tactics to maintain control over the population and infrastructure left Syria in ruins. The civil war, which began in 2011, further crippled the nation’s growth and depleted its human resources.



The ongoing conflict has decimated homes, businesses, schools, and power grids, displacing 6 million Syrians abroad and another 7 million within the country.



Experts highlight the difficulty in fully assessing the economic destruction, but stress the urgent need for global efforts to aid reconstruction. Recently, the UN humanitarian office called for a focus on Syria’s long-term stabilization, including rebuilding basic services like electricity and creating income opportunities for the population.

