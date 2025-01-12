Croatia votes in presidential runoff election

(MENAFN) Croatia is heading to the on Sunday for a runoff in its presidential election.



Incumbent President Zoran Milanovic, who has the backing of the Social Party (SDP) and its allies, will face Dragan Primorac, a candidate supported by the ruling conservative Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ). In the first round of voting, which saw eight candidates in the running, Milanovic emerged with over 49 percent of the vote, while Primorac secured 19.3 percent.



Recent polls from a variety of media outlets and survey organizations suggest that Milanovic is poised to gather up to 60 percent of the vote in the runoff, making him the likely winner. Milanovic, who has been a vocal critic of NATO's involvement in the war in Ukraine, has also opposed Croatia's participation in NATO-led military missions. For instance, he blocked Croatia's participation in a NATO training mission in Wiesbaden, Germany.



The Croatian presidency serves a five-year term, with a maximum of two terms allowed.

