Turkish security forces eliminate nine PKK/YPG terrorists in Iraq, Syria

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Turkey’s National Defense announced that Turkish security forces "neutralized" nine PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq and northern Syria.



According to the ministry's statement on X, three PKK terrorists were targeted in the Operation Claw-Lock and Metina regions of northern Iraq. The other six terrorists were engaged in the Euphrates Shield and Peace Spring operation zones in northern Syria.



The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating at its origin.



The term "neutralize" is used by Turkish authorities to indicate that the terrorists were either killed, captured, or surrendered.



PKK terrorists frequently take refuge in northern Iraq to plan attacks across the border into Turkey.



In 2022, Turkey initiated Operation Claw-Lock to target PKK hideouts in the northern Iraqi regions of Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan.



To prevent the creation of a terror corridor and ensure the peaceful return of residents, Turkey has conducted three successful anti-terror operations in northern Syria since 2016: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

