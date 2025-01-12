Algeria accuses France of diplomatic escalation, disinformation after deportation dispute

(MENAFN) Through remarks made by French authorities, Algeria accused France on Saturday of initiating a escalation and disinformation campaign against Algeria.



It happened after Algeria refused to allow Paris to deport an Algerian social influencer.



The French Interior Bruno Retailleau accused Algeria on Friday of trying to embarrass France for rejecting the proposal, and the Algerian Foreign responded with the charge.



Through well-known officials of the French government, the ministry charged that France's extreme right-wing was "waging a campaign of disinformation" against Algeria.



"Algeria is in no way engaged in a logic of escalation ... or humiliation" against France, it stated.



It further stated that, according to a 1974 consular agreement between the two nations, Paris failed to inform the appropriate Algerian authorities about the influencer, who goes by "Doualemn" on social media, regarding his detention or even a decision to deport him.



