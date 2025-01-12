Algeria accuses France of diplomatic escalation, disinformation after deportation dispute
Date
1/12/2025 7:59:20 AM
(MENAFN) Through remarks made by French authorities, Algeria accused France on Saturday of initiating a diplomatic escalation and disinformation campaign against Algeria.
It happened after Algeria refused to allow Paris to deport an Algerian social media influencer.
The French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau accused Algeria on Friday of trying to embarrass France for rejecting the proposal, and the Algerian Foreign Ministry responded with the charge.
Through well-known officials of the French government, the ministry charged that France's extreme right-wing was "waging a campaign of disinformation" against Algeria.
"Algeria is in no way engaged in a logic of escalation ... or humiliation" against France, it stated.
It further stated that, according to a 1974 consular agreement between the two nations, Paris failed to inform the appropriate Algerian authorities about the influencer, who goes by "Doualemn" on social media, regarding his detention or even a decision to deport him.
MENAFN12012025000045016953ID1109081067
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.