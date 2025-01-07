Restoration Work Continues Apace In J & K's Snow-Bound Areas, Says CM Omar

The chief minister added the restoration work was being closely monitored by ministers, his advisors and senior officers, with regular reviews taken by the Kashmir divisional commissioner.

“Restoration works continue apace in the snow-bound areas of Jammu and Kashmir, monitored closely by ministers, my advisors and senior officers, with regular reviews taken by @DivComKash (Kashmir divisional commissioner). Today, focus will be on snow clearance on inner roads and lanes. Electricity restoration almost complete with 100 per cent of 33 kv and 99 per cent of 11 kv feeders restored,” Abdullah said in a post on X.

The Kashmir valley and some areas in the Jammu division recorded moderate to heavy snowfall on Sunday, leading to road closures and snapping of electricity supply in many places.

