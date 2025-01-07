Restoration Work Continues Apace In J & K's Snow-Bound Areas, Says CM Omar
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said restoration work was continuing apace in the Union Territory's snow-bound areas and added electricity supply had almost been restored following snowfall.
The chief minister added the restoration work was being closely monitored by ministers, his advisors and senior officers, with regular reviews taken by the Kashmir divisional commissioner.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Restoration works continue apace in the snow-bound areas of Jammu and Kashmir, monitored closely by ministers, my advisors and senior officers, with regular reviews taken by @DivComKash (Kashmir divisional commissioner). Today, focus will be on snow clearance on inner roads and lanes. Electricity restoration almost complete with 100 per cent of 33 kv and 99 per cent of 11 kv feeders restored,” Abdullah said in a post on X.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Kashmir valley and some areas in the Jammu division recorded moderate to heavy snowfall on Sunday, leading to road closures and snapping of electricity supply in many places.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
Post-snowfall Restoration Work Underway: CM
Letter To Editor | Encouraging Responsible Citizenship During Snowfall in Kashmir
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN07012025000215011059ID1109062577
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.