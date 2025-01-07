In Occupied Crimea, 1,126 Court Cases Filed Against Persons“Discrediting Russian Army”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 1,126 cases have been filed with courts in temporarily occupied Crimea against individuals for allegedly“discrediting the Russian armed forces.”

This was reported by the Ukrainian President's Representation for the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Ukrinform saw.

“A total of 1,126 cases have been received by the so-called courts on the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea, filed under Article 20.3.3 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation. Of these, in 993 cases, a was issued to impose an administrative penalty in the form of a fine or the file joined another case under another article and a joint ruling was handed down. In 42 cases, the cases are still being heard,” the report says.

Also, according to the Representation, the invaders illegally imprisoned 218 persons, of whom 132 are Crimean Tatars. Of the total number, 43 were arrested (28 of them are Crimean Tatars), 151 were imprisoned (97 of them are Crimean Tatars), and 26 had no formal status (six of them are Crimean Tatars).

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that residents of Crimea paid RUB 26.4 million (over UAH 11.2 million) in administrative fines for "discrediting the Russian armed forces."