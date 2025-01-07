U.S. Secretary of State States that N-Korea, China are primary ongoing supporters enabling Russia to sustain its war in Ukraine

(MENAFN) U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated on Monday that North Korea and China are the primary ongoing supporters enabling Russia to sustain its war in Ukraine. He emphasized that any potential peace talks to resolve the conflict would include security guarantees. Speaking during his visit to South Korea, Blinken pointed out that North Korea's contributions, including artillery, ammunition, and troops, as well as China's backing of Russia’s military-industrial infrastructure, are crucial in sustaining Russia’s military efforts since the war began in February 2022.



Blinken also mentioned that North Korea is already benefiting from its involvement in the war by acquiring Russian military equipment and receiving training for its forces. He noted that there may be plans to share space and satellite technologies with North Korea as part of this cooperation. With only two weeks left in the Biden administration, the U.S. is hurrying to send its remaining authorized aid to Ukraine as uncertainty looms over how President-elect Donald Trump might handle the war.



Blinken stressed that the U.S. aims to ensure Ukraine is well-equipped to defend itself and maintain a strong position in any future negotiations with Russia. He warned that even if a truce were reached, Russian President Putin's imperial ambitions would remain, and Russia could rearm and continue its aggression. He also underlined the importance of having a strong deterrent to prevent further Russian aggression and ensure that Putin thinks twice before taking any new hostile actions.



In recent developments, Ukrainian forces reported downing 79 out of 128 Russian drones launched overnight in attacks across several regions. Despite this, Russian Defense Ministry officials claimed they had destroyed 12 Ukrainian drones along the border. Additionally, in the Belgorod region, three people were injured and residential buildings were damaged by the attacks.

MENAFN07012025000045015687ID1109062432