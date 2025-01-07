Women's Choice Award® Again Honors Eggland's Best As America's Most Recommendedtm Egg

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "As a symbol of trust and quality, the Women's Choice Award makes it easier for women to confidently select products for their families," said Delia Passi, Founder and CEO of the Women's Choice Award. "Eggland's Best has consistently earned their place as the Most Recommended Egg by committing to excellence, and we're proud to honor their exceptional standards once again."

The Women's Choice Award® is determined through nationwide surveys, where thousands of women identify the brands they most highly endorse. With over 90% of women valuing trusted recommendations when shopping, the Women's Choice Award seal reinforces that Eggland's Best's is a top choice for female consumers.

"It's an incredible honor to once again receive this prestigious award, which reflects the trust and confidence that women place in Eggland's Best," said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "We're proud to be a brand that remains dedicated to providing a superior product that women continue to rely on for their nutritional needs."

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more Vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E, and more than double the Vitamin B12. The superior nutrition in Eggland's Best eggs is due to its proprietary, all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer.

"I'm passionate about helping women make smart, nutritious choices that benefit their families' health and well-being. That's why I confidently recommend Eggland's Best eggs-they're a simple yet powerful way to add essential nutrients to any meal or snack," said Dawn Jackson Blatner, Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist. "Eggland's Best eggs consistently deliver superior nutrition, taste, and freshness. It's no wonder women across the country recommend them time and time again!"

With over 100 awards and honors celebrating its outstanding taste, nutrition, and freshness, Eggland's Best remains a trusted choice for millions. To explore recipes and learn more about Eggland's Best, visit .

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the leading fortified egg brand in the U.S., providing eggs with superior nutrition such as six times more Vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E, and more than double the Vitamin B12 compared to ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. New research from a leading academic medical center recently revealed in a modest-sided study that eating Eggland's Best eggs did not raise cholesterol and may also increase Vitamin B12 levels in older individuals.

In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Good Housekeeping, PEOPLE, Allrecipes, Health, Men's Health, and many others. Eggland's Best eggs are available in the refrigerated egg aisle in Large, Extra-Large, Jumbo, Cage Free, Organic, Free Range, Pasture Raised, Hard-Cooked, Cage Free Hard-Cooked, Organic Hard-cooked and Liquid Egg Whites. The Eggland's Best various frozen varieties can be found in the frozen breakfast section. Eggland's Best Frozen Omelets, Bowls and Egg Bites make it easier than ever to start the day with the great taste and nutrition of Eggland's Best eggs. All Eggland's Best eggs are certified Kosher. For more information, visit



ABOUT WOMENCERTIFIED INC.®

WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women's Choice Award sets the standard for helping women to make smarter consumer and healthcare choices. The company and its awards identify the brands, products and services that are most recommended and trusted by women. Additionally, they recognize those that deliver a recommendation-worthy customer experience. Awards are based on surveys of thousands of women, as well as research conducted in partnership with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. As the trusted referral source for women, WomenCertified Inc.,

created the Women's Choice Award as the first national award based on the ratings and preferences of women. Visit the official website at

to learn more.

