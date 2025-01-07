Canadian Premier announces in live speech that he plans to step down as leader of ruling Liberal Party

(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau announced in a live speech on Monday that he plans to step down as the leader of the ruling Liberal Party. However, he clarified that he will remain in office until a successor is chosen. Reports from The Globe and Mail suggest that Trudeau’s resignation could be made official this week, following increasing internal opposition within his party.



The newspaper cited three sources close to the party, who revealed that Trudeau might make his resignation announcement as early as Monday, which he did.



Trudeau, who first assumed office in 2015 and led the Liberals to victories in 2019 and 2021, now faces a significant challenge. Recent polls show him trailing his main opponent, Conservative Pierre Poilievre, by 20 points.

MENAFN07012025000045015687ID1109062409