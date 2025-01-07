Biden administration decides to redirect USD95 million in military aid initially allocated to Egypt to Lebanon

(MENAFN) The Biden administration has decided to redirect $95 million in military aid, initially allocated to Egypt, to Lebanon. This decision comes in light of Lebanon's ongoing security challenges, including threats from Hezbollah and other non-state actors. It also aligns with the implementation of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, brokered on November 27, 2024. According to a document seen by Reuters, the U.S. State Department informed about the reallocation, emphasizing that Lebanon's are a "key partner" in supporting the agreement aimed at curbing hostilities and preventing Hezbollah from threatening Israel. This shift follows growing concerns among Congressional Democrats regarding Egypt’s human rights record.



The transfer of funds was also linked to the Biden administration's criticism of Egypt's human rights practices. Earlier, the administration had overlooked human rights conditions tied to $1.3 billion in military aid to Egypt, with $95 million contingent on progress in the release of political prisoners. The notification did not specify if the reallocated $95 million was connected to this condition, though some congressional aides believe it was no coincidence. Egypt plays a crucial role in U.S. efforts to aid Gaza and mediate ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas. However, some lawmakers, including Democratic Senators Chris Murphy and others, voiced strong objections to the decision to release military aid to Egypt, citing concerns over its human rights practices.



The funds redirected to Lebanon are intended to support the professionalization of the Lebanese Armed Forces, enhance border security, combat terrorism, and address security challenges stemming from the ongoing power shifts in Syria. Strengthening Lebanon's military capacity could help curb the influence of Hezbollah, the Iran-backed Shiite group, which has been instrumental in supporting the Assad regime during the Syrian civil war. Under U.S. law, Congress has 15 days to object to the transfer of military aid, but sources indicated that lawmakers are unlikely to challenge the reallocation, viewing it as a more strategic use of the funds.

