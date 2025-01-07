Raebareli Jail Inmates' Clay Art To Steal Spotlight At Maha Kumbh 2025

(MENAFN- IANS) Raebareli, Jan 7 (IANS) As the world prepares for the grand religious spectacle of the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, starting January 13, an exciting new addition to this sacred gathering comes from an unexpected place – the Raebareli District Jail. Products created by inmates in the jail's vocational training centres will be displayed and sold at the Uttar Pradesh Prison's joint stall at the Mela.

The products, under the 'One District, One Product' initiative, focus on the region's unique clay art and showcase the talents of the prisoners.

Jail Superintendent Aman Kumar Singh on Tuesday shared that not only are the products a testament to the skill and creativity of the inmates, but the initiative also fosters a positive atmosphere in the prison.

“We have identified several talented prisoners, including some who sing very well. We plan to encourage these talents, forming a music band within the jail to uplift their spirits and eliminate negative energies. This effort will continue long term, and we hope to reward the winners with prizes,” said Singh.

The clay artworks, now headed for the Maha Kumbh Mela, offer a glimpse into the prisoners' rehabilitation journey. It also strengthens their sense of connection with society, making them feel part of the larger community and aiding in their personal transformation.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, which attracts millions of devotees each time it is held every 12 years, is the largest religious gathering in the world.

This year's event, running from January 13 to February 26, will see pilgrims from across the globe gather at the sacred Triveni Sangam of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers for their spiritual quest, where the Raebareli Jail's unique contributions will surely captivate many visitors.

The event, which has historical roots in Hindu mythology, has an expected footfall of 40 crore people and is set against a backdrop of ancient traditions, as well as modern initiatives like those emerging from the Raebareli jail.

The integration of such efforts highlights the evolving nature of the Maha Kumbh Mela as both a spiritual and cultural gathering.