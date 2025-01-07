IRIS Appoints Chief Revenue Officer Jack Sebbag To Propel Global Expansion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

(IRIS), a leading global provider of accounting, education management, HR and payroll solutions, today announced the appointment of Jack Sebbag as Chief Revenue Officer.

With over three decades of experience in scaling software businesses from startups to high-growth ventures, and large public companies, Jack will be responsible for leading IRIS' go-to-market sales strategies to accelerate revenue growth and drive the company's global expansion.

"We're at an incredibly exciting juncture for IRIS as we expand our portfolio of business-critical solutions to reach new customers and markets globally," commented Gus Malezis, Chairman and interim CEO of IRIS Software Group. "With the significant US investment secured last year, we have expanded resources and focus to accelerate our growth. Jack's appointment is pivotal in achieving our ambitious goals and further inspiring our talented team to reach new heights. Having worked with Jack before, I've witnessed first-hand his passionate, dynamic leadership and unwavering commitment to customer-centric sales strategies that deliver sustainable, long-term success. I'm thrilled to partner with him again and confident that under his leadership, IRIS will thrive as we drive the company to the next phase of global expansion."

Jack brings over 30 years of experience in high-performance sales and revenue growth across North America, EMEA and APAC, with a proven ability to leverage insights into customer buying behaviors to craft transformational go-to-market strategies that maximize value and drive revenue. Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at Imprivata, a leader in digital security management solutions for complex, regulated industries, where he led a high-performing team to deliver consistent revenue growth. Jack has also held senior sales leadership positions at top organizations, including McAfee, Oracle, Nakisa, and Tripwire, further cementing his reputation for building and leading effective teams in competitive industries, and is based in Florida and Montreal.

"This is an incredibly exciting time to join a successful, high-growth business like IRIS," said Jack Sebbag Chief Revenue Officer, IRIS Software Group. "I'm thrilled to work alongside such an accomplished team and contribute to the next chapter of global growth. With the momentum from recent investments, which valued the company at £4 billion, IRIS is uniquely positioned to bring innovative products to market and deliver exceptional value to our customers. It's an honour to join a business with such a strong foundation and an ambitious vision for the future."

Today's announcement coincides with the appointment of David Burns to the role of Chief Customer Officer. David previously held the interim position of Chief Revenue Officer and will now focus his efforts on IRIS' customer experience strategy, ensuring alignment across sales, support, and success teams to drive customer satisfaction, retention, and growth, while fostering strong relationships to maximize the value IRIS delivers to every customer.

Founded in 1978, IRIS Software Group is a global provider of mission critical, cloud-hosted software solutions and services to more than 100,000 customers across 135 countries. IRIS is a trusted partner to businesses, finance, HR and payroll teams, educational organisations, and accountancy firms of all sizes, providing innovative operational solutions that streamline complex processes, maintain compliance, and unlock growth. Through simplifying, automating and providing insights on everyday mission critical tasks for organisations of all shapes and sizes, IRIS ensures customers can look forward with certainty and confidence. IRIS is certified as a 2024 Great Place to Work® in the UK, Ireland, India, Romania, Canada and the USA.

