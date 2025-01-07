Two Palestinians Killed In Israeli Occupation Attacks In West Bank
RAMALLAH, Jan 7 (KUNA) - At least two Palestinians were killed Tuesday in two separate attacks by the Israeli Occupation forces in the town of Tamoun, south of the city of Tubas, and the village of Al-Badhan, near the city of Nablus in the West Bank, said the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.
It also stated that their crew transferred an 18 years of age man to the hospital after an attack on the city of Tamoun.
The Red Crescent crew also transferred a 40 years old man to the hospital following an attack on the village of Al-Badhan, it added.
Meantime, the Red Crescent affirmed that it received a report about another bombing in Tamoun and that the occupation forces are preventing the crews from reaching the place and that there are reports of injuries. (end)
