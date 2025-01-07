TCL CSOT Suzhou Joins Sbti To Advance Sustainability Goals

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SUZHOU, China, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Suzhou China Star Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. ("TCL CSOT Suzhou") has joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), reinforcing its commitment to science-based emissions reductions. This milestone represents the first TCL CSOT subsidiary to join the SBTi, a significant step in the company's environmental stewardship, aligning with TCLGreen, TCL's global initiative to create a more sustainable planet for all.

TCLGreen is a global initiative by TCL to inspire greatness and create a greener planet for all. As a global technology company and responsible corporate citizen, TCL integrates innovation, green technology, and clean energy solutions across its products, manufacturing, supply chain, and corporate culture. Through extensive R&D efforts, the company implements eco-friendly practices, from sustainable packaging to energy-efficient product design, demonstrating its long-term commitment to environmental stewardship. This commitment has become an integral part of TCL's brand DNA, driving continuous positive impact on global communities.

In line with TCLGreen's vision, joining SBTi represents a crucial step in translating this environmental commitment into measurable actions. The SBTi promotes climate action in the private sector by enabling organizations to set science-based emissions reduction targets. Working alongside global partners including the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the We Mean Business Coalition (WMBC), the World Resources Institute (WRI), and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), the initiative helps companies align their strategies with the latest climate science to mitigate the worst impacts of climate change.

With growing environmental challenges, TCL CSOT is intensifying its focus on climate action. The scientific report from the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) indicated that while limiting global warming within 1.5°C remains achievable, it demands substantial emissions reductions. As a leader in the display industry, TCL CSOT is stepping up to drive sector-wide climate action. Under the TCLGreen framework, which promotes sustainable practices across product development, manufacturing, and corporate culture, the company has chosen TCL CSOT Suzhou as its pilot site for making an SBTi commitment. The company plans to expand this initiative across its operations while actively encouraging participation throughout its value chain.

By 2025, TCL CSOT Suzhou will set near-term company-wide emission reductions in line with climate science with the SBTi and submit them for validation. The company is advancing its carbon neutrality ambitions through the '1+8' strategic framework, which centers on energy and carbon management and emphasizes green and intelligent manufacturing, renewable energy adoption, energy efficiency, circular production, etc. These efforts complement TCLGreen's commitment to developing eco-friendly technologies and sustainable solutions across the business. TCL CSOT also fosters partnerships to reduce emissions across its operations, supply chain, and product lifecycle, catalyzing the industry's transition to a low-carbon future.

By joining the SBTi, TCL CSOT Suzhou demonstrates its commitment to environmental leadership. Through science-based targets and tangible actions, the company advances TCL's vision of inspiring greatness and creating a greener planet for all. This initiative reinforces its dedication to sustainable innovation and partnership with stakeholders in building a zero-carbon future.

About TCL CSOT

TCL CSOT (TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd.), founded in 2009, is a pioneer in display technology innovation. The company produces display panels ranging from 1 to 115 inches, offering comprehensive solutions across LCD, OLED, and MLED technologies. TCL CSOT serves diverse sectors including TVs, mobile devices, tablets, laptops, monitors, automotive displays, XR (Extended Reality) devices, wearables, and commercial displays. As a market leader in several segments, TCL CSOT maintains its commitment to technological advancement, delivering cutting-edge products while fostering a robust display industry ecosystem.

About TCL

TCL, an acronym for "The Creative Life", encapsulates the essence of creativity as it permeates every facet of our lives. Creativity blossoms in an environment of empowerment. It is the vital force that inspires the smallest and biggest aspects of life. TCL always puts people first, using technology to drive creativity, to transform the world, and to empower lives.

SOURCE Suzhou China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. ("TCL CSOT Suzhou")

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED