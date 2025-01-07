Brazil Hands Over Data From Black Boxes Of AZAL's Crashed Plane To Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Brazilian Air Force's Center for Investigation and Information on Aeronautical Accidents has successfully completed the analysis of the flight recorders (black boxes) from the Azerbaijan Airlines(AZAL) aircraft that crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, Azernews reports, citing international media outlets.

The aircraft, an "Embraer 190" passenger plane, on the Baku-Grozny route crashed 3 km from Aktau airport on December 25, 2024. The flight recorders were sent to Brazil for analysis, and the data extraction and verification processes have now been completed.

The Brazilian Air Force has handed over the investigation results to the relevant authorities in Kazakhstan.

The aircraft had 62 passengers and 5 crew members, totaling 67 people, of which 38 perished including two pilots and a flight attendant.

The incident has drawn international attention, with leaders from various countries expressing their condolences. The investigation continues to determine the exact cause of the crash and to prevent similar incidents in the future