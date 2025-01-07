Brazil Hands Over Data From Black Boxes Of AZAL's Crashed Plane To Kazakhstan
Qabil Ashirov
The Brazilian Air Force's Center for Investigation and
Information on Aeronautical Accidents has successfully completed
the analysis of the flight recorders (black boxes) from the
Azerbaijan Airlines(AZAL) aircraft that crashed near Aktau,
Kazakhstan, Azernews reports, citing international
media outlets.
The aircraft, an "Embraer 190" passenger plane, on the
Baku-Grozny route crashed 3 km from Aktau airport on December 25,
2024. The flight recorders were sent to Brazil for analysis, and
the data extraction and verification processes have now been
completed.
The Brazilian Air Force has handed over the investigation
results to the relevant authorities in Kazakhstan.
The aircraft had 62 passengers and 5 crew members, totaling 67
people, of which 38 perished including two pilots and a flight
attendant.
The incident has drawn international attention, with leaders
from various countries expressing their condolences. The
investigation continues to determine the exact cause of the crash
and to prevent similar incidents in the future
