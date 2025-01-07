Udexreal Released Game-Changing VR Gloves In The Consumer Space

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Revolutionary elastic and comfortable sensors replace existing IMU solutions, enabling gamers to enjoy a seamless experience in SteamVR. From making hand gestures and picking up objects to throwing fireballs and grabbing cans in VR game Alyx. The gloves deliver unparalleled precision, allowing users to control their avatars effortlessly in virtual social environments, such as the popular steam game VRChat. The smart wearable device allows users to mimic realistic gestures, and experience immersive engagement in the VR world.

Expanding Virtual Possibility in Motion Capture, Robotics and Training

UDexreal's cutting-edge elastic sensors can be integrated into immersive peripherals to offer high-precision performance for applications, such as motion capture, robotic control, and VR training - all through a skin-like glove.

Currently, UDexreal has developed the UDCAP Data Glove, allowing

engineers to operate robots by translating natural hand movements into precise robotic actions. This high-precision, low-latency system ensures exceptional accuracy in finger tracking, making it ideal for advanced motion capture applications.

Additionally, UDexreal has developed a sophisticated motion capture algorithm, extending its use to virtual idols in live streaming. The newly integrated elastic sensor material not only delivers unmatched motion-tracking capabilities but also boasts remarkable durability and stretchability, ensuring long-lasting performance. This innovation supports seamless operation across multiple gloves simultaneously, enhancing usability for various scenarios.

Furthermore, UDCAP transforms virtual training experiences. It has been utilized in surgical training, offering unlimited opportunities for repetition and learning, and has also provided a whole package of immersive lessons for technicians to practice repair skills, all within a safer environment.

Looking ahead, UDexreal is extending its revolutionary elastic sensor technology to new fields. The company announced a new brand, UDSports, which will focus on designing sports knee pads for health improvement, athletic training, and rehabilitation.

About UDexreal

Founded in 2022 in Shanghai, China, UDexreal is an innovative technology company dedicated to bridging the gap between real and virtual worlds through flexible materials and elastic sensors. With a skilled R&D team and over 100 patents in materials science, textiles, computer science, and AI, UDexreal aims to create a more immersive and natural experience for users. By leveraging elastic sensor technology, UDexreal not only enhances the sense of reality in VR gaming but also revolutionizes health monitoring through smart clothing. UDexreal strives to make experiences more seamless and boundless.

