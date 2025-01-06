Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Announces Successful Domestic Violence EM Project Launch In Latvia

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Israel-based electronic monitoring tech developer SuperCom is building its presence in the United States and Europe as a go-to solution for criminal justice agencies seeking alternatives to prison and jail crowding through the supervised release of select individuals

SuperCom recently announced the successful launch of an EM project in Latvia for monitoring domestic violence suspects' movements

The project is SuperCom's third at a national level in Latvia, and its sixth National Domestic Violence Project in Europe SuperCom's PureSecurity platform and services use GPS and RFID technologies in combination with industry-leading wearable bracelet solutions to promote public safety

GPS tracking technology developer

SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB)

continues to expand its operations in Europe, announcing shortly before Christmas that it has successfully launched a new electronic monitoring (“EM”) project in Latvia.

“This project highlights Latvia's commitment to leveraging advanced monitoring technology to enhance public safety,” SuperCom President and CEO Ordan Trabelsi stated ( ).“Our PureSecurity EM Suite has become a trusted tool for public safety agencies throughout Europe, empowering them with tailored solutions to meet their goals effectively.”

The PureSecurity platform delivers advanced electronic monitoring solutions and services that criminal justice agencies can use to supervise the movements of legally restricted individuals. Such individuals may include convicted criminals freed on probation or parole, or suspects in domestic violence and substance abuse-related crimes who are awaiting the disposition of their court cases.

By enabling the monitoring of such individuals' movements, SuperCom makes it possible for government agencies to reduce prison overcrowding and the costs of incarceration. By allowing individuals under arrest to remain at home or to have limited access to activities in their communities, such as employment or educational sites, SuperCom makes it possible to reduce repeat criminal behavior and to promote rehabilitation through positive family, peer and work interactions.

The EM project launched in Latvia to use its GPS tracking devices, secure communications and real-time monitoring capabilities for domestic violence responsiveness, is the third national contract in Latvia and the company's sixth domestic violence project deployed on a national scale in Europe.

“We won a $32 million project in Romania,” Trabelsi noted in November ( ).“Not only is that a substantial project because Romania's never done this before - and we're talking about 15,000 offenders that we would be monitoring at any given point over the course of six years - but it also gives us a strong reference for any other projects around the world of similar size.”

SuperCom won the Latvia contract after a competitive tender process addressing the country's emerging interest in EM solutions. In November, Latvia's parliament Saeima approved the final reading of proposed amendments into the Criminal Procedure Law, addressing the use of EM bracelets to monitor an estimated average of domestic violence 400 suspects per year, according to the amendments' authors ( ).

Latvia's Ombudsman's Office announced that there are about a thousand applications for protection against domestic violence every year. The announcement came in a December follow-up report addressing shortcomings in the nation's response to such crimes, primarily in the lack of cooperation between agencies.“Cooperation must be improved, cooperation between police and courts, cooperation between police, social services, and so on, involving absolutely all cooperation partners, bringing them to the same table,” spokesperson for the State Police Iveta Valaine said ( ).

The use of successful technologies like SuperCom's EM system is helping to improve the collaboration between government agencies and their ability to effectively serve their citizens in the modern era ( ).

