Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Announces Resignation Amid Political Crisis

Justin Trudeau will step down as Canada's Prime Minister. He'll remain in office until the Liberal Party selects a new leader, a process that could take weeks.



Trudeau's decision comes after deep reflection with his family over the holiday period. He stated, "This country deserves a real choice in the next election". The Prime emphasized the need for a national selection process for his successor.



The resignation follows mounting pressure on Trudeau 's leadership. His approval rating has plummeted to 33%, a stark contrast to his 70% rating when first elected in 2015. The Liberal Party currently trails the Conservative Party in polls.



Economic challenges have been Trudeau's biggest headache. Canadians struggle with inflation, high housing costs, and rising everyday expenses. A government survey revealed 45% of citizens reported price increases affecting their daily living costs.



Immigration issues have also concerned Canadians. Trudeau admitted the country allowed more foreigners than it could support, announcing system changes in October.







Pierre Poilievre, the 45-year-old Conservative Party leader, emerges as Trudeau's main rival. Known for his aggressive rhetoric, Poilievre often claims "Canada is broken" and promises to put the country "first".



His practical approach and use of social media to connect with voters have boosted his popularity. Poilievre's background as an adopted child of teachers and his marriage to Venezuelan-born Ananda Poilievre help him appeal to non-traditional Conservative voters.



The upcoming election, due by October, will test Canada 's appetite for change. As Trudeau prepares to exit, the nation faces a pivotal moment in its political landscape, with economic concerns and immigration policies at the forefront of public discourse.

