Being Beaten Up By Friends Star Matthew Perry To Early Career In Politics - Justin Trudeau's Best Kept Secrets Revealed

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau, on Monday, announced his resignation amid rising discontent over his leadership. The 53-year old prime minister, who had begun his career as a teacher, is set to retain his post until an alternative candidate is chosen by the Liberal Party.

Justin Trudeau became a popular face after he was elected Canada's prime minister in October 2015. Although the world mostly knows him as a PM, and the leader behind Canada's strict immigration policies, there still lies certain unknown facts about the second youngest prime minister of Canada. And, being beaten up in grade school is only one of them.

Justin Trudeau began his career as a teacher after graduating from the University of British Columbia's. He entered politics in 2008, when he was elected to Parliament.

2. While in grade school, Justin Trudeau was allegedly beaten up by one student, and the deceased 'Friends' actor Matthew Perry, mentioned a US News and World report. Matthew Perry, on Jimmy Kimmel's show had once shared that he had beat Justin Trudeau out of 'pure jealousy'.

3. Justin Trudeau was born on December 25, 1971, Christmas Day. Justin was the only second child in Canadian history to be born to a serving prime minister. The first was John A. Macdonald's daughter Margaret Mary Macdonald, reported Global News.

4. In the 2007 miniseries 'The Great War', Justin Trudeau portrayed Talbot Mercer Papineau, a Canadian soldier who was also one of the country's first Rhodes Scholars and was killed during the Battle of Passchendaele. Interestingly, in the same month that Justin appeared on TV portraying Papineau, he also won the nomination to represent the Quebec electoral district of Papineau in Parliament.

5. The Sinclair Centre in North Vancouver, Canada, is named after Justin Trudeau's maternal grandfather James Sinclair. Trudeau gets his middle name James, from his grandfather.