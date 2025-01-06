How Your Steak Can Help Fight Climate Change: The Launch Of Cowcarbon 1.5.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The CowCarbon 1.5 provides a unique solution for both consumers and producers in the beef chain. Consumers can now verify the carbon offset grade of their beef purchases, offering an unprecedented level of transparency and empowering them to make environmentally conscious choices. These grades represent the environmental impact of the beef, helping to foster trust and accountability across the industry.

For producers, the platform tracks carbon offset amounts and rewards sustainable practices with carbon credits. By reducing emissions through eco-friendly methods, producers not only contribute to global greenhouse gas reduction efforts but also receive financial incentives. These carbon credits can be traded or sold, creating a win-win scenario where environmental responsibility aligns with economic benefits.

Soh Hyun Park, CEO of Melliens Inc., described CowCarbon 1.5 as a revolutionary platform tailored specifically for the beef industry. The platform utilizes real-time carbon tracking, genomic breeding technology, and big data to measure and validate low-carbon beef production at scale. Unlike generic solutions, CowCarbon 1.5 is purpose-built to address the unique challenges of cattle farming, offering unmatched reliability, affordability, and speed.

Highlighting the critical need for such innovation, Prof. Hakkyo Lee, co-founder of Melliens Inc., explained, "The agricultural sector contributes 24% of global greenhouse gas emissions, with cattle alone accounting for 10% of this total. Without action, this proportion is expected to increase by 2050. Measuring the carbon footprint of beef has been nearly impossible due to biological variability, insufficient data, and high costs. CowCarbon solves these challenges by quantifying and verifying reduced carbon emissions in real time, generating actionable carbon credits."

CowCarbon 1.5 will be showcased at the JBNU Pavilion in Eureka Park at CES 2025, held in Las Vegas from January 7th to 10th, providing a global stage for this transformative technology. Prof. Lee expressed gratitude to the LINC 3.0 project team at Jeonbuk National University for their support, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in achieving this breakthrough.

Melliens continues to lead the way in climate technology, transforming cattle farming to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and deliver premium, low-carbon beef while contributing to global sustainability efforts.

Click here for more details about our booth at:

SOURCE Melliens Inc.