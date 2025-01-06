Qualtrics Hails Government Service Delivery Improvement Act As Significant Step To Improving The Citizen Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PROVO, Utah and SEATTLE, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, welcomes the new Service Delivery Improvement Act (H.R. 5887) signed by . The GSDI Act aims to improve the public's experience with government services and benefits delivered through various agencies by increasing accountability and coordination by appointing a Government Service Delivery Lead and clarifying responsibilities for the heads of each executive branch.

"The signing of the GSDI Act by President Biden is an important and significant step forward to improving the customer experience on behalf of the American people," said Zig Serafin, CEO, Qualtrics. "Great service delivery is fundamental to cultivating trust in government, driving operational excellence, and creating high-performing engaged and productive agencies. It is critical government services are accessible, available, and accountable to those they serve, and the GSDIA establishes a comprehensive approach to enhance federal service delivery by ensuring every interaction residents have with government agencies is efficient, transparent, and responsive to their needs."

"Qualtrics is proud to partner with hundreds of government organizations to improve the services they deliver to citizens, and appreciates the bipartisan leadership of U.S. Representatives Ro Khanna (D-CA), William Timmons (R-SC), Byron Donalds (R-FL), Barry Loudermilk (R-GA); U.S. Senators Gary Peters (D-MI), Rand Paul (R-KY), and Mitt Romney (R-UT) to introduce and support this legislation," added Serafin.

Qualtrics is trusted by more than 650 U.S. state and local government organizations and 300

federal clients, and is proud to have contributed to improving the service experience for governments and agencies including

the U.S. Navy, Veterans Administration, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Department of State, U.S. Census Bureau, and Department of Treasury.

For more information about Qualtrics is helping hundreds of government organizations globally visit

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader of the experience management category, is a cloud-native software platform that empowers organizations to deliver exceptional experiences and build deep relationships with their customers and employees. With insights from Qualtrics, organizations can identify and resolve the greatest friction points in their business, retain and engage top talent, and bring the right products and services to market. Nearly 20,000 organizations around the world use Qualtrics' advanced AI to listen, understand, and take action. Qualtrics uses its vast universe of experience data to form the largest database of human sentiment in the world. Qualtrics is co-headquartered in Provo, Utah and Seattle. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.

