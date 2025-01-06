Dealer Authority Announces Strategic Leadership Promotions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Brian West was promoted to Marketing Manager after a decade of service, and Jessica Robertson assumes the role of Vice President.

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dealer Authority, a leading digital marketing agency specializing in the automotive industry, is proud to announce the promotions of two key leaders, Brian West and Jessica Robertson, in recognition of their outstanding contributions and commitment to excellence.Brian West has been promoted from Senior Social Strategist to Marketing Manager. With over 16 years of marketing experience in the automotive industry, including 10 years of dedicated service at Dealer Authority, Brian has been instrumental in crafting innovative social media strategies that drive measurable results for clients. His leadership and industry expertise continue to set a high standard for the agency's marketing initiatives.Tyson Madliger, CEO of Dealer Authority, expressed his enthusiasm for these promotions, stating:“Brian West exemplifies the creativity, dedication, and strategic vision that define Dealer Authority's success. Over the past decade, he has not only driven exceptional results for our clients but has also mentored team members, inspiring them to achieve their best. His promotion to Marketing Manager is a testament to his invaluable contributions to our agency and the automotive marketing industry.”Jessica Robertson has also been elevated from Vice President of Operations to Vice President. Since joining Dealer Authority, Jessica has been critical in optimizing operational efficiencies and fostering a culture of excellence within the organization. Her leadership has not only improved internal processes but has also strengthened client relationships, solidifying Dealer Authority's reputation as a premier marketing partner for automotive dealerships nationwide.Regarding Jessica Robertson, Madliger added:“Jessica has been a cornerstone of Dealer Authority's growth and operational excellence. Her ability to lead with both precision and compassion has been pivotal in shaping our organization. Elevating her to Vice President reflects her unwavering commitment to our mission and outstanding leadership skills. Jessica has been invaluable in all aspects of the company. I'm excited to see how Jessica and Brian will continue to propel Dealer Authority forward in their new roles.”Dealer Authority is dedicated to investing in its people, ensuring a dynamic and innovative approach to meeting the evolving needs of automotive dealerships. These promotions highlight the agency's commitment to recognizing talent and fostering leadership within its team.For more information about Dealer Authority and its automotive digital marketing services , please visit .Media Contact:Brian WestMarketing ManagerDealer AuthorityPhone: (888) 963-9617Email: ...

Tyson Madliger

Dealer Authority LLC

+1 888-963-9617

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.